Singaporean woman's husband in intensive care after mosque attack

The Turkish husband of a Singaporean woman is reportedly in intensive care after he was shot at one of the two mosques targeted in an attack that killed 50 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is aware of Mr Zekeriya Tuyan, a Singapore permanent resident, who is in Christchurch Hospital, The Straits Times understands.

It is also understood the ministry is assisting Mr Tuyan's family, including his wife, Ms Hamimah Ahmat, and their two sons.

On Monday, Channel NewsAsia reported that Mr Tuyan, who is in his 40s and works in Christchurch, was shot at the Al Noor Mosque, where he had gone for Friday prayers.

STABLE

Ms Hamimah, who is also in her 40s and lives in Singapore, said her husband was in a stable condition after undergoing multiple operations, but was still "seriously ill".

In the days following the mass shootings, Christchurch residents have been grappling with the aftermath of so many of their own dead or injured in the attack by a gunman who is a self-professed right-wing extremist.

The 28-year-old Australian was charged with murder on Saturday.

Another Singaporean, Mr Rashid Omar, lost his 24-year-old son, Mr Tariq Rashid Omar, who was a citizen of New Zealand. ST understands the MFA is giving assistance to the family.

Following the tragedy, many people, like former Singaporean cop Saifudin Abu, 42, have offered to help.

Mr Saifudin migrated to New Zealand in 2010 and became a citizen four years ago.

Ex-S'pore cop Saifudin Abu, who became a New Zealand citizen in 2015, went to Christchurch to help after the attack.Photo: Saifudin Abu

He made the 12-hour journey by car and ferry from the North Island to Christchurch with his 12-year-old son.

They reached the city on Sunday and got to work immediately, offering help "to fill the gaps", providing food, logistics and counselling to the affected families, said Mr Saifudin, who now runs a travel agency and a restaurant.

"I just felt the need to get here. Being a former police officer, it's an instinct," he told ST over the phone from Christchurch.

He has since met three families affected by the tragedy - including Mr Rashid and two Malaysian families - and hopes to provide support for as long as it is needed.

"There is still a bit of confusion, but the focus is to help the families and help the city," he said.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.