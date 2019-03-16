New Zealand shooting suspect Brenton Tarrant appears in Christchurch court

New Zealand shooting suspect Brenton Tarrant appears in Christchurch court
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP and Reuters
Mar 16, 2019

CHRISTCHURCH - Twenty-eight-year-old Brenton Tarrant appeared in court on Saturday (March 16) charged with murder, after a terror attack on two Christchurch mosques that left 49 dead.

Wearing handcuffs and a white prison shirt, the Australia-born former fitness instructor and self-professed fascist sat impassively as the judge read the charge against him.

He did not request bail and was taken into custody until his next court appearance scheduled for April 5.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday that victims of the attack were from across the Muslim world, underscoring the global impact of the attack.

She said her government was working with consular officials from countries including "Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia," to deal with the aftermath of the attack that killed 49 people.

Dozens more were wounded when Tarrant opened fire on worshippers in two mosques.

Shooters go on rampage at 2 Christchurch mosques, 40 killed

  • Open gallery

    Attacks on two Christchurch mosques left at least 40 dead Friday, with one gunman - identified as an Australian extremist -- apparently livestreaming the assault that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.

  • Open gallery

    Emergency services personnel transport a stretcher carrying a person at a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) member following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    A police car blocks the car of a suspect following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

  • Open gallery

    An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, 2019 shows New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressing the country on television following the mosque shooting in Christchurch.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Flowers are placed on the front steps of the Wellington Masjid mosque in Kilbirnie in Wellington on March 15, 2019

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Police cordon off the area in front of the Masjid al Noor mosque after a shooting incident in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

A video live-streamed by him on Facebook showed him rapidly firing what appeared to be hundreds of bullets at his defenseless victims using various weapons.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier confirmed that one of the four people taken into custody is Australian.

"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody I have been advised is an Australian-born citizen," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"We grieve, we are shocked, we are appalled, we are outraged, and we stand here and condemn absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist."

Mr Morrison said he has been in contact with Ms Ardern, and that Australian agencies are working with New Zealand authorities.

New Zealand has raised its security threat level to the highest. Armed police were deployed at several locations in all cities, unusual in a country where levels of gun violence are low.

More about

Shooting - Gun crime terrorism
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement