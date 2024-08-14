Singaporeans owe $1m in Malaysian traffic fines, biggest foreign offender group

Singaporeans make up the largest group of foreign motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia, owing an estimated RM3.5 million ($1 million).

Out of the 51,128 outstanding traffic summonses involving motorists from Singapore, Brunei and Thailand from 1990 to June 2024, 35,011 were incurred by Singaporeans, reported news outlet Utusan Malaysia on Aug 13.

Another roughly RM1.6 million in fines are owed by motorists from the other two South-east Asian nations.

Action will be taken against foreign drivers with outstanding fines as they enter or exit Malaysia, as part of the Foreigners’ Outstanding Summons Operation, said Commissioner Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, director of the Royal Malaysia Police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, as quoted by Utusan.

In total, including local cases, the government recorded nearly 41 million outstanding traffic summonses, with an estimated RM4 billion yet to be paid.

Commissioner Yusri, who assumed his role on July 15, reportedly said that a notice will be sent out to traffic offenders to clear their fines, adding that those who do not do so may be blacklisted by the Road Transport Department.

He added that the six main offences were running a red light, driving along the emergency lane, overtaking at a double line, using a communication device or phone while driving, cutting queue, and speeding.

