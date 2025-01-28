Singaporeans' unity a 'beacon amidst troubled and volatile world': PM Wong in CNY message

The festive season is an opportunity for Singapore to celebrate its diversity amidst a "troubled and volatile world", said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Jan 28).

Addressing the nation in his first Chinese New Year message as prime minister, Wong said that a united Singapore is a "beacon of safety, security and stability", and Singaporeans must make an extra effort to engage and reach out to those of different races and religions.

"We may have different views on issues that matter deeply to us, but we cannot let our differences pull us apart," he added. "Our diversity is a source of strength, and we must continually seek ways to deepen our mutual understanding and expand our common space."

PM Wong described an increasingly dangerous world with terrorist groups using the conflict in the Middle East to further their agenda and call for attacks.

Earlier this month, the Internal Security Department (ISD) announced that three Singaporeans, whose self-radicalisation were either triggered or accelerated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, were detained under the Internal Security Act.

According to ISD, all three men had planned to fight for militant groups in the Middle East and one of them was willing to carry out attacks in Singapore.

PM Wong said that Singaporeans must be mentally prepared for the possibility that a terrorist attack can occur here.

"If that were to happen, we must be able to stand together as one united people, resolute and undivided," he added.

"Such challenges should not weaken the fabric of our society, but instead strengthen our resolve to protect our harmony and way of life."

Supporting Singaporeans at every life stage

In his Chinese New Year message, PM Wong also said that he is encouraged that many Singaporeans continue to prioritise marriage, parenthood and family.

Families are the bedrock of society, he said while noting that balancing work and family life has become harder in today's fast-paced and competitive world.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, affirmed the government's commitment to supporting Singaporeans at every life stage - from ramping up the supply of Build-To-Order flats to enhancing leave arrangements through a new shared parental leave scheme.

"We are also investing significantly in schools, especially pre-schools, so that every child, regardless of background, gets a good start in life," he said.

Government-supported programmes like Healthier SG and Age Well SG will help seniors to stay active and healthy while remaining connected to their loved ones and community, PM Wong added.

Meanwhile, he noted that many Singaporeans are caregivers to their ageing parents, young children or family members with special needs.

The government will find ways to better support these "unsung heroes" and recognise their vital role in strengthening family bonds, said PM Wong.

Last November, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) reiterated its call for paid caregiving leave to be made mandatory and for employers to provide more flexibility in work arrangements.

These measures will help caregivers continue to work and take care of their loved ones, NTUC added.

"As we celebrate Chinese New Year, let us also remember our fellow Singaporeans going through difficult times," PM Wong also said in his message.

On supporting vulnerable families, he said that the government will do more to help uplift them and provide better opportunities for their children.

"Building an inclusive society requires all of us to do our part. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, will bring us closer together," he added.

