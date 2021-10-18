Singapore's Covid-19 strategy may seem like a 'flip-flop', but it helps avert massive deaths: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - In managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore did not take a purist "zero-Covid" or "living with Covid" approach, but adopted an eradication strategy when the population was vulnerable before opening up progressively after vaccination had given Singaporeans a protective shield.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this on Monday morning (Oct 18) in his opening address at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Asia Pacific Conference.

"Some may feel that this middle-of-the-road approach is unclear, and may even appear to be a 'flip-flop'. But it has helped us avert the massive deaths that many countries have suffered from," Mr Ong said.

"It is the correct approach for Singapore and, day by day, we are moving closer to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Covid-19 infection numbers have shot up in recent weeks and there have been more related deaths.

The Health Ministry is hence mobilising more manpower resources, such as from polymerase chain reaction swab operations which the ministry is doing less of.

A total of 1,600 trained volunteers have stepped forward to help.

Healthcare protocols have also been simplified and the ministry is also roping in private sector hospitals to help share the burden.

