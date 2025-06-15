Singapore's Covid-19 wave subsides after weekly infections climbed to 26,400 cases in April

Sharing the news in a Facebook post on Saturday (June 14), Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said: "I am happy to update that our recent Covid-19 wave is subsiding.
"When the wave started in late April, we saw estimated weekly infections climb to about 26,400 cases. Our healthcare institutions experienced increased patient load, with daily Covid-19 hospitalisations reaching around 174 cases."
He added that ICU cases remained consistently low throughout this wave and there were just about two to three cases daily.
"This shows how our healthcare system has built up stronger resilience in managing Covid-19," said Ong.
Latest data showed encouraging trends such as estimated weekly infections dropping to 15,300 cases, hospitalisation numbers decreasing to around 118 cases daily, and a decline in wastewater surveillance readings.
Ong said this experience reminds us that Covid-19 waves, similar to seasonal influenza, can still put pressure on our healthcare system.
"While we have become more resilient in managing these surges, we must continue to fortify our defences and prepare for future waves or any new pandemics," he advised.
"We will keep monitoring the situation closely, particularly the emergence of new variants, and update the public accordingly."
In a joint statement earlier in May
, the Ministry of Health and Communicable Diseases Agency said Covid-19 infections had increased but there was no indication that the variants circulating locally were more transmissible or may cause more severe disease.
It was recommended that individuals aged 60 years and above who were medically vulnerable or residing in aged care facilities should receive an additional vaccination dose around a year after their last dose.
Healthcare workers and persons living or working with medically vulnerable individuals were also encouraged to get themselves vaccinated.
Covid-19 vaccinations are available at Healthier SG General Practitioner clinics and Polyclinics. Appointments can be made at https://vaccine.gov.sg/covid.
The public is also advised to observe precautionary measures and practise personal and social responsibility.
