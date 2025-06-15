Singapore's Covid-19 wave subsides after weekly infections climbed to 26,400 cases in April

Sharing the news in a Facebook post on Saturday (June 14), Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said: "I am happy to update that our recent Covid-19 wave is subsiding.

"When the wave started in late April, we saw estimated weekly infections climb to about 26,400 cases. Our healthcare institutions experienced increased patient load, with daily Covid-19 hospitalisations reaching around 174 cases."

He added that ICU cases remained consistently low throughout this wave and there were just about two to three cases daily.

"This shows how our healthcare system has built up stronger resilience in managing Covid-19," said Ong.

Latest data showed encouraging trends such as estimated weekly infections dropping to 15,300 cases, hospitalisation numbers decreasing to around 118 cases daily, and a decline in wastewater surveillance readings.

Ong said this experience reminds us that Covid-19 waves, similar to seasonal influenza, can still put pressure on our healthcare system.

"While we have become more resilient in managing these surges, we must continue to fortify our defences and prepare for future waves or any new pandemics," he advised.