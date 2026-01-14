Singapore's defence and security not premised on others coming to our rescue: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore maintains the fundamental principle that the responsibility for Singapore's defence and security must lie with Singaporeans, said Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing.

Chan, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Public Services, was responding to parliamentary questions on Tuesday (Jan 13) by members of parliament Liang Eng Hwa and Yip Hon Weng.

The two MPs, who represent Bukit Panjang SMC and Yio Chu Kang SMC respectively, had asked how Singapore's defence interests may be affected by the policy shifts outlined in the 2025 United States National Security Strategy Paper.

They also asked if Singapore's ongoing and future cooperation with the US will be impacted by the shifts.

Published in November 2025, the strategy reorients the US towards the Western Hemisphere. It also emphasises the need for the US to counter the "multifaceted elements" of China's presence there, such as pushing it out of Latin American ports and other critical infrastructure.

In his written reply, Chan reiterated that when it comes to the defending and safeguarding Singapore, the "fundamental principle" is that the responsibility lies solely with Singaporeans.

"We do not plan on the assumption that others will come to our rescue when we are attacked. Neither do we rely on others to safeguard our survival and peace. This is the reason we believe in the importance of having a strong SAF," he said.

Chan added that this principle is why Singapore has upheld mandatory national service since 1967, while maintaining steady levels of defence investments even when the security environment seems more peaceful.

Turning to defence diplomacy, the defence minister explained that Singapore works with like-minded partners in both bilateral and multilateral settings that can contribute to regional peace.

"Alongside our efforts to build capabilities to deter and defend against threats to our nation, we pursue defence diplomacy initiatives to build mutual understanding, foster mutually beneficial relations and engage in constructive partnerships with other countries and their militaries," Chan said, cautioning that Singapore must continue to be viewed as a "reliable, principled and worthy partner" for other countries to want to partner the city state.

On the US' articulated strategy, Chan said that Singapore takes a "long-term perspective" to its relations with its partners, even if there may be changes in priorities from year to year.

"The US is one such important defence partner...We believe that the US has strategic interests in our region, and can contribute to the region's peace and security.

"We will continue to engage the US on mutually beneficial collaborations," Chan added.

