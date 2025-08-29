Singapore's vaping ban could boost Batam tourism, says island official

The anti-vaping measures in Singapore may result in more tourism for Batam, according to Batam Tourism Agency head Ardiwinata, The Jakarta Post reported on Wednesday (Aug 27).

Batam, an hour's journey from Singapore by ferry, could be an "alternative" for vape users, he pointed out.

"If there are strict regulations from the Singaporean government, the public will have alternatives to enjoy them, with Batam being one of those alternatives," he said.

"As long as it does not violate our regulations, they can choose Batam."

Comparing the situation to the closure of several public golf courses here, Ardiwinata pointed out that Batam has since become a popular destination for golfers from Singapore.

Sports such as badminton, pickleball and basketball have also seen similar trends, said Indonesian publication Teras Batam. Some of these courts have been reportedly flooded by Singaporeans.

Between January and June this year, 738,186 foreign tourists entered Batam, according to data from the Riau Islands Central Statistics Agency, South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Of this figure, over 430,000 were Singaporeans, while the number of Malaysians were more than 220,000.

Indonesian Vaper Association Batam head of public relations Arief Kurniawan also pointed out that the vaping ban in Singapore has been in effect since 2014.

"Some Singaporeans travelling to Batam do want to buy vapes in Batam. However, that's only five per cent, and in certain areas, like Nagoya and Jodoh," he said.

Importing vapes into Singapore is illegal.

And travellers in possession of these e-vaporisers must declare them to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers upon arrival at the checkpoints and comply with officers' instructions.

Higher fines, compulsory rehabilitation for vape users

The Singapore Government will be further clamping down on vape users with increased fines and mandatory rehabilitation from Sept 1.

First-time offenders will be fined up to $700 and second-time offenders will have to attend rehabilitation for three months under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA).

Repeat offenders will face prosecution and will be subjected to a maximum fine of $2,000 under TCASA.

Etomidate will also be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), which allows for stricter legislation and penalties, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said at the press conference.

Trafficking, manufacturing, importing, possessing or consuming etomidate without authorisation from relevant authorities will result in harsher penalties, he stated, such as a maximum sentence of 10 years' jail and a $20,000 fine for illegal possession and use.

Enforcement by the ICA along Singapore's borders has also increased.

Between April and June this year, the ICA has detected 19 large-scale vape smuggling cases and seized around 90,000 vapes and related products.

Additionally, ICA intercepted over 850 vape products, 53,000 cartons and 3,900 packets of duty unpaid cigarettes and more than 2,400 packets of chewing tobacco over the five days of enhanced checks between Aug 18 and 22.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:721901]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com