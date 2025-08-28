890 vapes and 6,700 related parts: Malaysian arrested after items found in van at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized more than 890 e-vaporisers and more than 6,700 related components at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (Aug 27).

In a Facebook post on Aug 28, ICA said that a Malaysia-registered van carrying air-conditioning equipment and servicing parts was profiled for further checks at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 11am.

Profiling checks are carried out by ICA officers based on their experience and training to pick out high-risk travellers.

This is supported by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), which leverages on data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyance and cargo.

During checks, ICA officers detected e-vaporisers hidden in boxes, an air conditioning unit and its parts, and various compartments of the vehicle. Police’s K-9 unit was also activated for the search.

The driver, a Malaysian man was arrested, and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

As part of whole-of-government efforts against vaping, ICA has stepped up checks at Singapore’s air, land and sea borders.

Over a five-day period between Aug 18 and 22, ICA intercepted more than 850 vapes.

It also seized over 53,000 cartons and 3,900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, as well as more than 2,400 packets of chewing tobacco.



Between April and June this year, ICA’s intensified targeting and profiling efforts have also led to the detection of 19 large-scale smuggling cases and the seizure of around 90,000 e-vaporisers and related products.

Stiffer penalties set to be announced on Thursday

The Government is set to announce further plans and measures against vaping on Aug 28.

This is expected to include the framework of enforcement, especially for users and abusers of vapes and etomidate vapes.

Speaking to the media on Sunday (Aug 24), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that etomidate, which is increasingly being abused through e-vaporisers (also known as Kpods), will be listed as an illegal drug from Sept 1.

Once reclassified as a drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, abusers of etomidate will face harsher penalties, such as maximum sentence of 10 years’ jail and a $20,000 fine for illegal possession and use.

On Aug 26, a man was sentenced to 16 months’ jail and a fine of $400 after he produced etomidate-laced pods for sale to e-vaporiser users in his Yishun home.

