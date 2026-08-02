'Entirely my choice': Missing Singaporean woman found in Cambodia says she wanted to find her own path

The 20-year-old Singaporean woman who was reported missing in Cambodia has issued a statement to clarify that she had travelled to Cambodia on her own accord.

Siti Aishah Siregar's family had earlier taken to social media to appeal for help after she travelled to Phnom Penh on her own on July 28, and they purportedly lost contact with her.

Writing in a social media post that has since been taken down, Aishah's father, Sahat Siregar said their family was very worried.

"As a father, I am begging for your help. I just want my daughter to come home safe."

On Friday (July 31) evening, the police told AsiaOne that Aishah was located by the Cambodian National Police and is safe.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that they are providing consular assistance to the family.

'I have not been forced to come here'

Cambodia's Ministry of Interior said in a Facebook post just after midnight on Saturday that Cambodian police officers found Aishah staying in a condominium building, adding that she confirmed that she had not been a victim of any human trafficking or ill-treatment.

The ministry's deputy spokesperson Toch Sokak said Siti told police investigators that she had decided to cut off contact from her family and travel to Cambodia due to family problems.

She had reportedly left a letter explaining her decision before departing.

In a video released by the Cambodian police later, Aishah revealed that living conditions were stressful for her in Singapore.

"So, I wanted to find my own path, and that that's why on July 28, I decided to leave on my own and come to Cambodia to work as an English teacher.

"This decision to leave my family in Singapore and come to Cambodia, is entirely my choice," she said.

The woman also reiterated that she was not scammed and was not forced to take part in any scamming or criminal activities.

"I have not been scammed into coming here. It is entirely up to my own decisions and my own concerns about it," Aishah aded.

@asiaone The 20-year-old Singaporean woman who was earlier reported missing before Cambodian police located her says her "living conditions in Singapore were stressful" and that she chose to go to Cambodia to work as an English teacher. #sgnews #Singapore #Cambodia #MissingPerson ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

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editor@asiaone.com