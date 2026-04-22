singapore

Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Upper Thomson

Siti Nur Fatin Binte Abdullah was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road at about 8am on April 14
Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Upper Thomson
Those with information on Siti Nur Fatin Binte Abdullah, 16, are urged to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
PUBLISHED ONApril 22, 2026 4:19 AMBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Siti Nur Fatin Binte Abdullah. 

In a news release on Wednesday (April 22) morning, the police said she was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road at about 8am on April 14.

Siti was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack. 

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceMissingTeenagersChildren and Youth
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