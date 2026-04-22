Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Upper Thomson

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Siti Nur Fatin Binte Abdullah.

In a news release on Wednesday (April 22) morning, the police said she was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road at about 8am on April 14.

Siti was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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