SkillsFuture credits, SG Culture Pass: Claim your govt vouchers, schemes before they expire

SINGAPORE – As the year draws to a close, the rush is on for those who have not claimed their government vouchers.

Budget 2025 saw the roll-out of a comprehensive list of schemes to help Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Some of the vouchers given will expire on Dec 31. All of the vouchers and credits can be accessed via Singpass.

Here are the schemes that need to be activated or used before Jan 1, 2026:

1. $500 credits from the 2020 one-off SkillsFuture credit top-up

The credits can be used for a wide range of approved skills-related courses, on top of existing government course subsidies.

Access via myskillsfuture.gov.sg

Available for Singaporeans aged 25 and above as at 2020.

Unused credits will expire on Dec 31, 2025.

2. $100 ActiveSG credits

Pay for healthy lifestyle programmes, and access to facilities like gyms and pools.

Access via activesg.gov.sg/home

Claim the credits by Dec 31, 2025. Unused credits will automatically be extended to Dec 31, 2026, and will be rolled over to 2027 if at least one transaction is made in 2026 (including free bookings on MyActiveSG+).

3. $800 CDC vouchers

$300 in vouchers was disbursed in January 2025, and $500 in May.

Pay at participating hawker stalls, merchants or supermarkets with the CDC voucher decal.

Access via signup.redeem.gov.sg

Available for households with at least one Singapore citizen.

Unused vouchers will expire after Dec 31, 2025.

Here are the schemes that do not need to be activated or used before Jan 1, 2026:

1. SG60 vouchers

Pay at participating hawker stalls, merchants or supermarkets with the CDC voucher decal.

Access via signup.redeem.gov.sg

Singapore citizens aged 21 to 59 in 2025 received $600, while those aged 60 and above in 2025 received $800.

The vouchers will expire on Dec 31, 2026.

2. $100 SG Culture Pass credits

These can be used to offset ticket purchases for eligible local arts and heritage activities or programmes, which are listed on the SG Culture Pass website.

Access via sgculturepass.gov.sg

Available for Singapore citizens aged 18 and above in 2025.

Credits must be used for events taking place on or before Dec 31, 2028.

3. $400 climate vouchers

$300 in vouchers was disbursed in April 2024, and $100 in April 2025.

Purchase energy- and water-efficient household products at more than 150 participating retailers, with over 500 outlets.

Access via signup.redeem.gov.sg

Available for HDB households and Singaporean private residential households.

Claim and use your vouchers by Dec 31, 2027.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.