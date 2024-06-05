SLE bike chase: LTA enforcement officer who died in line of duty was getting married in July

SINGAPORE – He had sent out wedding invitations, finished the last of his wedding preparations, and was looking forward to celebrating the joyous occasion with his family and friends in July.

But Mr Zdulfika Ahakasah, 26, met a tragic end on the morning of June 4. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer crashed his motorcycle while chasing another rider who was attempting to flee.

He was taken to hospital, where he subsequently died, the police said.

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the rider the officer was chasing, was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, possession of scheduled weapons, and various driving-related offences, added the police.

A video of the incident posted on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shows the officer on his motorcycle pursuing a rider on the shoulder lane near an expressway exit.

The rider appears to be slowing down his motorcycle at first, but then makes a sudden swerve to the right and cuts into the path of a lorry. The officer follows closely behind, before crashing his motorcycle into a road divider.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on June 5 that the case is being investigated by the LTA and Traffic Police.

He said: “I am extremely saddened by the tragic news that an LTA enforcement officer, Mr Zdulfika Ahakasah, had died... Our enforcement and frontline officers perform their duties with courage and dedication.”

Mr Zdulfika’s brother, Mr Radin Ilahi Ahakasah, told The Straits Times that Mr Zdulfika was excited to get married to his fiancee, whom he had known for about five to six years.

The 47-year-old said he received a call from his sister on June 4 at around 11am that Mr Zdulfika, who was the youngest of six siblings, had been taken to the hospital.

Mr Radin, who works as a personal driver, said: “Once I got the call, I rushed to the hospital and was the first of my family members to reach there. The doctor told me that my brother was gone, and I couldn’t believe it.”

He added that his parents and Mr Zdulfika’s fiancee were heartbroken when they found out he had died.

He said: “At the hospital, my mother was crying and shouting ‘Please save my son! Please give me back my son!

“His fiancee was also in a very bad state. She has been crying since yesterday, and it’s painful to see her like that.”

Mr Zdulfika’s oldest sister, Ms Siti Werdanengsy, said he was a kind and lovable brother who enjoyed making his family laugh.

“He was a happy-go-lucky person and had lots of friends. There’s always a smile on his face. He never got angry,” the 49-year-old housewife said.

She added that he would often go the extra mile to take care of his siblings even after they moved out of their family home in Ang Mo Kio.

Mr Radin said that Mr Zdulfika, who had previously worked in the police force and Aetos, took his work as an LTA enforcement officer very seriously.

He said: “His boss told me that my brother was very hard-working, never gave any excuses and saw his job as a big responsibility.”

Mr Zdulfika’s wake will be held at his Ang Mo Kio home on June 5.

