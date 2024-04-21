SM Teo visiting Germany to officiate launch of Singapore's 4th Invincible-class submarine

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean is visiting Germany to officiate the launch of Republic of Singapore Navy's fourth Invincible-class submarine.

In a statement on Saturday (April 20), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that SM Teo, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, will make the working visit to Kiel and Berlin from April 21 to 24.

In Kiel, he will officiate the launch of the submarine, named Inimitable. He will also meet German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.

In Berlin, SM Teo will meet German Federal Minister for Special Affairs and Head of the Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt as well as other senior security officials.

They will "discuss key areas of bilateral co-operation and exchange views on regional and global developments", said PMO.

During this visit, SM Teo will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How and officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Inimitable is one of the four Type 218SG submarines that were customised to suit operations in Singapore's shallow and busy tropical waters, Mindef said in an earlier statement.

In December 2022, the Singapore Navy launched the second and third Invincible-class submarines - the Impeccable and Illustrious - in Germany.

The submarines' launch ceremony was officiated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was accompanied by with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and other key officials.

The Invincible-class submarines feature an X-shaped stern rudder for more precise manoeuvres and propulsion systems based on fuel cell technology.

According to Mindef, the Impeccable arrived in Singapore on July 20, 2023, and would undergo a series of local sea trials before full operation.

