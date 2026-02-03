Smoke plumes from 'persistent hotspots' in Johor moving towards Singapore: NEA

Persistent hotspots in eastern Johor have resulted in smoke plumes which are moving towards Singapore due to the prevailing north-easterly and north-westerly winds, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a Facebook update after 7.30pm on Tuesday (Feb 3), the agency said that the detection was made during a satellite pass just after 2pm, adding that showers over Singapore and the surrounding areas expected from Wednesday (Feb 4) should help to improve air quality.

On Tuesday afternoon, AsiaOne was on the ground in Tampines, Paya Lebar and Whampoa, where passers-by said they noticed a burning smell in the air.

A 37-year-old estate management officer surnamed Loi, who works in Pasir Ris, said the smell was more noticeable when he was on night shift on Monday.

"Even when there was a fire in Kota Tinggi last week, I only noticed the burning smell at night. Today, it seems to be stronger even at 5pm," he said.

According to the NEA's frequently asked questions on haze, the winds are generally weaker at night, resulting in air pollutants not being diluted and dispersed as quickly.

"Cooler temperatures at night also restrict air pollutants from dispersing upwards. These factors result in a stronger smell at night. The smell will usually dissipate in the day when the winds pick up speed," said NEA.

'Severe fires' recorded in Johor

Checks by AsiaOne on Google's crisis alerts at 9pm on Tuesday, indicate that there are three fires listed as "severe" in Johor, including a 121ha fire in Kota Tinggi's Bio Desaru.

AsiaOne reported on Monday that 15 firefighters have been battling a 121.41ha forest fire at the said location since Sunday, about 37km northeast of Singapore.

Senior fire officials also told Malaysian media that firefighting operations are taking place in strong, windy conditions.

In an update posted to its Facebook at around 3pm, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said that about 40ha of the fire has been extinguished.

As at 9pm, the 1-hour PM2.5 reading remains in the normal band.

