SMRT launches dance space at Marina South Pier MRT station; dancers hail it a 'meaningful initiative'

A new dance space has opened at Marina South Pier MRT station, offering young performers a free and accessible venue to practise their moves.

SMRT announced the MirrorMoves initiative in a TikTok video uploaded on Thursday (Jan 15), showcasing the open space fitted with full-length mirrors for dancers to utilise.

According to SMRT, the new space at Marina South Pier MRT station is the first of its kind, and is free for all to use.

@smrttrainssg ✨ Mirror, Mirror on the 'GO'! ✨ Who's got the smoothest moves? 💃🕺 Introducing MirrorMoves space at Marina South Pier station — SMRT’s first-ever space where mirrors meet the dance floor! 🪞💫 No bookings, no fees—just walk in, let loose, and express yourself with every step. Whether you're here to groove or simply vibe, it’s all about fun, freedom, and creativity! 🎶✨ Part of #SMRT’s Communities in Station Programme, bringing you a more vibrant, inclusive, and engaging station experience. Big thanks to the dancers from @oschoolofficial for bringing the energy, and to @sh3rlayne for the choreography that made it all come together! #fyp #MirrorMoves #Dance #SG ♬ Dance With Me - Infraction

This comes after the recent loss of a dance hotspot located at the walkway of Bayfront MRT station where the full-length mirrors were frosted after public feedback.

The decision then to install frosted mirrors has sparked heated online debate. While some netizens welcomed the decision, citing that walkways should be kept open for pedestrians, others felt it reflects a lack of open spaces in Singapore for dancers to develop their skills.

MirrorMoves is part of SMRT's ongoing Communities in Station programme, which aims to enhance vibrancy and enrich the commuter experience across its network.

Public spaces help engage the public

The initiative Marina South Pier MRT station has brought hope to many in the local dance community.

Speaking to AsiaOne, 26-year-old Natasha Lee welcomed the initiative and said that it will have "a real impact" in promoting creativity and interest in dance.

She recalled frequenting the open space at Bras Basah MRT station for dance practice as a member of her school's dance team, and said that having such accessible public spaces also provided opportunities to engage with the public organically.

"If you look at places like Hongdae in Korea, public spaces are actively used by youngsters to showcase their work, build confidence, and just have fun," the sales manager added.

Rehearsal space a major challenge to dancers

Jesslyn Khoo, a 28-year-old freelancer, told AsiaOne that MirrorMoves is a "really meaningful and thoughtful initiative" and hopes that it will be expanded to more stations, particularly in areas where a lot of youths and creatives gather.

"As a dancer, finding rehearsal space has always been a challenge," she said, adding that dance groups often turn to public areas like Scape as studio rentals can cost between $30 to $50 per hour.

Studio rental costs can rack up quickly, especially for those rehearsing frequently or working on passion projects without funding she said, making it unsustainable in the long-term.

Strength coach H, 26, who declined to reveal her full name, echoed similar thoughts as Khoo and said that rehearsal spaces are "rare and hard to find", compared to sports venues which are relatively more accessible and plentiful.

"Dance shouldn't be so strategically tucked away in studio spaces, where only those who are able to afford it can use them," she added.

Khoo said: "Initiatives like MirrorMoves are a great start but it also brings attention to the lack of accessible, affordable spaces for dancers, which many still have to navigate by practising in public areas."

More support is needed to support dancers and grow the local dance scene, she said, adding that dancers could benefit from more accessible rehearsal spaces, subsidies, or community-supported initiatives.

Netizens excited and hopeful

SMRT's video has garnered nearly 45,000 views overnight and netizens have reacted positively to the new space.

Many have lauded SMRT's effort for supporting the dance community, while some netizens also encouraged SMRT to open up more of such spaces at other MRT stations.

Others also commended SMRT for creating a third space — a place outside of home, school, or work and offer places of relaxation and social interaction.

AsiaOne has reached out to SMRT for additional information.

[[nid:728228]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com