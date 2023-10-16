SMRT makes police report after driver repeatedly rams car into bus at Choa Chu Kang

SMRT has made a police report after a car was seen repeatedly ramming into the rear of a double-decker bus along Choa Chu Kang Road on Oct 9.

Stomp contributor Aliff alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a video taken by his wife's sister.

She said: "When I heard the car honking, the bus had already made its way out from the bus stop and was already in the bus lane.

"The car driver was not happy and he purposely hit the bus from the back, hence this recording.

"He nearly caused a collision with other road users!"

After hitting the bus, the car is seen changing lanes without checking and almost hitting a motorcycle.

Another motorcyclist is seen gesturing at the driver.

The driver then stops his car in the middle of the junction and opens his door.

Other vehicles are forced to manoeuvre around the car.

The car then moves forward very slowly and stops in the left-most lane.

In response to a Stomp query, SMRT Buses' deputy managing director Vincent Gay said: "On Oct 9 at 1.40pm, SMRT bus service 975 was waiting to turn at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Road and Teck Whye Avenue when a car rammed into the rear of the bus multiple times.

"In order not to obstruct traffic, the bus captain proceeded to turn into Teck Whye Avenue and stopped the bus at the bus stop to assess the damages, and informed the bus operations control centre of the incident.

"No injuries were reported to us, and the bus captain was directed to continue with service.

"We have made a police report and are assisting with investigations."

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

