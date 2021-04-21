SMRT taxi fleet to go all electric by 2027

SMRT has announced that it aims to change out its entire taxi fleet to electric vehicles within the next five years.

The first batch of 300 electric taxis is slated to arrive in Singapore progressively from July this year.

The firm states that the electrification of its taxi fleet is part of its growth strategy in green businesses under its sustainable urban mobility services arm, Strides Mobility.

The strategy includes the development of sustainable mobility solutions and the introduction of mobility services using electric vehicles that will include taxis, cars, vans, limousines, motorcycles and buses.

Mr. Tan Kian Heong, President, SMRT Road Holdings, said, "In line with Singapore's Green Plan, we are excited to be among the first point-to-point transport operators to commit to the deployment of electric taxis on a large scale.

This is a key part of our plan to incorporate principles of sustainability into each of our businesses to bring sustainable urban mobility services to our customers.

Going Green is an integral part of how we operate our business."

SMRT also stated that the electric taxis to be launched could include suitable models such as sedans, station wagons and multi-purpose vehicles to meet the diverse needs of the market as it evolves.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.