SMU gets a fresh boost with 14 new Industry Graduate Diplomas aligned with the most in-demand skills of 2025

Singapore Management University (SMU) announced the key enhancements to its Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy (IPMDE) programme offered at SMU Academy, the University's professional training arm on Mar 7. First launched in January 2024, the master's programme currently has over 130 learners enrolled.

As part of its continuous enhancement, a structural revamp is set to roll out in August 2025, introducing Industry Graduate Diplomas (IGDs) to provide professionals with a more modular, flexible and industry-aligned learning pathways. This aligns with Singapore's national focus on lifelong learning, offering an accessible, customisable and skills-based approach to career advancement and workforce transformation. Learners who are currently enrolled in the IPMDE will not be affected, however, those who wish to transition to the revamped structure will have the opportunity to do so, subject to the completion of the newly-introduced modules.

The revamped IPMDE further strengthens its blend of academic excellence and practical, industry-relevant applications. The expanded modular format is expected to enhance learners' access to in-demand skills while providing the flexibility to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Participants will first earn an IGD upon completing a curated set of modules. Those who choose to stack their learning further can work towards the IPMDE certification. This allows them to progressively build expertise while balancing their professional commitments.

"The IPMDE has been well-received since its launch in January 2024 and we have observed a healthy demand," said Professor Gary Pan, SMU's Academic Director (Lifelong Learning).

"The revamped IPMDE continues to focus on the needs of mid-career professionals, industry practitioners and aspiring leaders who are seeking to deepen their expertise, enhance career prospects or transition into new roles. With the introduction of Industry Graduate Diplomas, learners will have a more accessible and customisable pathway to upskilling. Whether they pursue a standalone industry graduate diploma or stack it towards a master's certification, they will gain industry-relevant knowledge that immediately enhances their careers."

Jack Lim, Executive Director, SMU Academy, said, "SMU Academy's dedication to bridging the gap between evolving industry needs and cutting-edge expertise reinforces its role as a cornerstone in preparing a future-ready workforce and advancing sustainable national development. Through our extensive range of programmes, deep industry partnerships and focus on lifelong learning, we continue to play a significant role in shaping Singapore's professional landscape."

As one of the largest Institutes of Higher Learning (IHL) in Singapore and provider of Continuing Education and Training (CET) courses, SMU Academy offers over 1,500 industry-relevant programmes, demonstrating its strong commitment to lifelong learning and workforce development.

Its extensive industry collaborations and emphasis on equipping professionals with in-demand skills further reinforce its significance in the sector.

Key updates and enhancements in the revamped IPMDE

The updated curriculum continues to adopt a modular, learner-centric approach that balances foundational knowledge with specialised expertise, enhanced with expanded options for greater flexibility. It includes:

Graduate Diploma with Expanded Modules: The programme will include 14 Industry Graduate Diplomas which replaces the previous 10-track core modules, offering greater depth and flexibility. The IGDs serve as stackable qualifications, allowing professionals to earn recognised graduate diplomas before committing to the full master's programme.

The programme will include 14 Industry Graduate Diplomas which replaces the previous 10-track core modules, offering greater depth and flexibility. The IGDs serve as stackable qualifications, allowing professionals to earn recognised graduate diplomas before committing to the full master's programme. Modular and Customised Learning: Learners enjoy a flexible and learner-centric approach with: Seven Programme Core Modules - focused on critical frameworks and foundational concepts; and Eight Programme Electives - select eight out of 16 electives tailored to career aspirations and personal interests.

Learners enjoy a flexible and learner-centric approach with: SMU-XL Project: A practical, experiential project emphasising innovation and real-world problem-solving. Learners will either work on a project for their employer or be involved in a consultancy project which focuses on problem-solving, digital solutions and streamlining business processes through active mentoring from organisations.

A practical, experiential project emphasising innovation and real-world problem-solving. Learners will either work on a project for their employer or be involved in a consultancy project which focuses on problem-solving, digital solutions and streamlining business processes through active mentoring from organisations. Personalised Learning Pathways: Learners can tailor their learning experience through two flexible options: 'Design Your Own Course' which allows for a customised learning pathway, or Pursue industry-recognised credentials that develop industry-specific technical skills and competencies while addressing their unique interests and career goals.

Learners can tailor their learning experience through two flexible options: Recognition of Prior Learning: To enhance accessibility, the revamped IPMDE will recognise relevant diplomas and CET certificates from Polytechnics and Autonomous Universities, marking a significant first for an IHL in Singapore. Additionally, the programme will recognise the prior learning of individuals who have previously attended CET courses by SMU Academy, allowing learners to leverage prior learning and fast-track their progression.

Benefits of the Revamped IPMDE

Industry-Relevant Curriculum: A modular structure, coupled with the hands-on SMU-XL Capstone Project, ensures participants are prepared to meet emerging industry demands.

A modular structure, coupled with the hands-on SMU-XL Capstone Project, ensures participants are prepared to meet emerging industry demands. Flexibility for Working Professionals: The modular format and personalised pathways enable learners to balance their studies with work commitments.

The modular format and personalised pathways enable learners to balance their studies with work commitments. Enhanced Credentials: Graduates will receive a Graduate Diploma (serving as a stackable qualification) progressively, as well as a master's degree certificate issued by SMU upon successful completion, thereby bolstering their professional credentials and career opportunities.

Graduates will receive a Graduate Diploma (serving as a stackable qualification) progressively, as well as a master's degree certificate issued by SMU upon successful completion, thereby bolstering their professional credentials and career opportunities. Pathway to Specialisation and Innovation: The programme blends broad industry knowledge with niche expertise, preparing participants for agile and future-focused roles.

The programme blends broad industry knowledge with niche expertise, preparing participants for agile and future-focused roles. Real-World Application and Impact: The SMU-XL Project equips graduates with tangible experience in addressing complex, real-world challenges.

The SMU-XL Project equips graduates with tangible experience in addressing complex, real-world challenges. Career Development Coaches: Dedicated career development coaches provide personalised guidance to help participants navigate their professional journey effectively.

The new IGDs and the revamped IPMDE are now open for registration and will take effect from August 2025. Designed to equip professionals with in-demand skills, the programme aligns with the Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2025 and offers industry-relevant training in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, marketing, social media management and logistics.

Its skills-based modules are mapped to the Technical Skills Competencies ensuring strong alignment with workforce needs. The recommended duration of the IPMDE is three years, with an extended completion period of up to four years.

Admission is open to individuals with a bachelor's degree and at least five years of working experience or a Diploma from a local Polytechnic with at least 10 years of relevant working experience, applicable to both the IGD and IPMDE pathways.

The IPMDE is one of the most highly subsidised master's programmes in Singapore, with up to 90 per cent funding by SkillsFuture Singapore, including subsidies for mid-career professionals. Singapore Citizens can offset costs using SkillsFuture Credits, Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) balances and the $4,000 Mid-Career Support SkillsFuture Credit top-up for all skills-based modules.

With these subsidies, the approximate total programme fee is $19,000.

