Snake in the ceiling? Toast Box diners startled by alleged appearance of large python

Imagine a snake slithering metres above you while you're tucking into a meal.

Diners in Toast Box at The Rail Mall had a fright on Saturday (Dec 9) morning when part of the eatery's false ceiling fell, exposing a python.

Photos of the bizarre incident was shared on Sunday on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page by Raven Qiu.

"Thank goodness that nobody got hurt, everyone sitting around the area moved aside," Qiu wrote.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Toast Box said on Monday (Dec 11) that they spotted a python at around 8.45am and immediately evacuated patrons and staff from the eatery.

No injuries were reported.

Toast Box added that they closed the store for one and a half hours while they waited for the National Parks Boards' (NParks) wildlife rescue team to arrive.

The rescue team conducted a thorough inspection of the premises, including the ceiling, dining area and kitchen, but they could not locate the python.

"We promptly informed the mall management about the incident and have been working closely with them to ensure the safety and security of our customers and staff," added Toast Box.

The eatery also engaged a professional team to patch up the ceiling and deployed staff to clean and sanitize the entire store.

The Toast Box outlet resumed operations at 10.30am on the same day.

NParks told AsiaOne that they were notified of an alleged sighting of a reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) at The Rail Mall on Dec 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, however, there was no sign of the snake at the location, said How Choon Beng, Director of Wildlife Management & Outreach at NParks.

The reticulated python is native to Singapore and plays an important role in regulating the ecosystem, by keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low.

What to do when you encounter a snake

If you encounter a snake, you should observe the reptile from a safe distance, stay calm and back away slowly, giving it space to retreat.

Leave the snake alone if it is in its natural habitat, and do not approach or attempt to handle them.

If assistance is required, contact NParks hotline on 1800-476-1600.

AsiaOne has contacted The Rail Mall for comment.

