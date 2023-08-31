'So dangerous': Domestic helper seen cleaning roof on multi-storey property sparks alarm

A video showing a domestic helper cleaning on the roof of a multi-storey property has sparked alarm.

A Facebook user uploaded the 13-second clip to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (Aug 31), expressing shock at seeing the helper on the roof of what appears to be the second floor of a residential property.

In the video, the helper can be seen squatting and sweeping with a broom in one hand while holding on to the roof's surface with the other.

The post read: "We told the helper that it's dangerous but that's what her employer insists her to do."

Netizens have flooded the comments section, urging for a report to be made to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for potentially putting the helper's life at risk.

The user has responded to one of the comments, sharing that they have contacted the Centre for Domestic Employees and the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics.

It is not known at the time of writing if a report has been made to MOM.

Woman cleans air-con compressor outside flat during downpour

A few weeks ago, a Toa Payoh resident spotted a woman sitting on an air-con compressor outside a flat on the 21st floor, "trying to clean the air-con".

Sheltered from the rain by an umbrella placed on the nearby window ledge, the woman can be seen reaching down the side of the air-con compressor with an object in hand.

"It's very dangerous, especially since there was a heavy downpour with lightning. I hope the authorities will investigate," the worried resident told Stomp.

