'So disgraceful': Driver in Singapore-registered car called out for littering in Malaysia

Is this another 'ugly Singaporean' caught misbehaving in Malaysia?

In a TikTok video shared by Kelvin.Channel on Wednesday (June 1), it showed the driver of a Singapore-registered Mercedes flinging his trash out at a parking lot in Malaysia.

Expressing her disgust with this blatant act of littering, a woman lamented in Chinese: "Look at the amount of trash [he has thrown]. So disgraceful.

"If you litter in Singapore, you will be fined. But you won't be [penalised] if you do so in Malaysia."

With this 50-second clip garnering over 80,000 views, several netizens were equally disgusted with this driver.

But others questioned this woman's claims that the driver is a Singaporean, while others felt that "shaming" this driver is unnecessary.

Another netizen also shared that offenders – be it Singaporeans or Malaysians – who are caught littering in Malaysia could face a fine.

While travelling freely across the border is now possible since the Causeway's reopening in April, a columnist from a Malaysian newspaper wonders if this has led to the return of 'ugly Singaporeans'.

In an opinion piece shared on April 10, Mergawati Zulfakar from The Star took exception at the Singaporeans who had "behaved badly" in Malaysia then.

These incidents include Singaporeans chalking up traffic offences, those who fuelled their cars with Ron95 petrol, and a man allegedly caught peeing by the sidewalk.

