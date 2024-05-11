'So irksome': Couriers turn Tampines void deck into sorting centre, throws packages around

One Tampines resident was baffled by the sight of couriers sorting parcels under a void deck, and was irked when he saw them tossing the packages around.

Sean Rajamorgan uploaded two videos of the scene, which took place at Tampines Street 22, to Facebook on Friday (May 10).

"I don't understand why they are using the void deck as a sorting centre," he said.

"Plus they are just throwing the packages around while sorting. It's not fair to the customers who will receive damaged orders."

In the clips, piles of bags and packages are seen placed messily in an area of the void deck, and some packages are lined up on the path outside.

Two couriers are seen taking packages out of the bags and flinging them across the space.

Rajamorgan said the bags were dropped off by a van. "Hope they can sort out this current mess... So irksome".

He added that he contacted the Tampines Town Council, which told him that an advisory would be put up.

A netizen who commented on the post said of the sorting and rough handling: "Same here at my block. Just hope not yours when they throw around."

Another said the courier company should have a proper office to sort the packages.

AsiaOne has contacted Rajamorgan and Tampines Town Council for more information.

ALSO READ: 'Tossed around like roti prata': Parcel sorters fling packages into pile at Admiralty Link carpark

chingshijie@asiaone.com