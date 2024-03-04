'So ungrateful': Vehicle rental company exposes user for abandoning motorbike and evading damage payments

Their goodwill well has run dry - and now this company has taken to social media to air their grievances.

A woman has earned the ire of rental company Stark Bike & Car Rentals after she allegedly abandoned her motorcycle and avoided paying for damages, the company posted on Facebook last Saturday (Feb 24).

"Damaged my bike many times and met with an accident, we changed [the bike] for her so many times out of goodwill," the company wrote.

In photographs uploaded by the rental company, Stark, the woman can be seen posing beside a red motorcycle.

Another photograph shows a red motorcycle in an accident with a car.

In the third photograph, the woman can be seen standing beside a silver motorcycle with her arm in a sling and cast.

They added: "So ungrateful, abandoned our bike and never finished paying."

According to them, the woman hasn't paid for damages for almost five months and has avoided paying for rental.

AsiaOne has reached out to Stark for more information.

[[nid:625253]]

This isn't the first time Stark Bike & Car Rentals has been involved in a dispute regarding vehicles because of their customer, however.

In July 2023, actor-turned-loan broker Mikhail Abdul Razak accused the company of behaving like "hooligans" after he was called out by Stark on social media for allegedly defaulting on payments.

The company had claimed that they repossessed a BMW M3 previously rented by Mikhail, also stating that he had wrapped the vehicle in a different colour against the company's instructions.

Responding to these allegations, Mikhail shared in an Instagram post that he had tried to "mind his own business" and let his legal team handle the matter.

"But I have to say something, because I think this is a little too much and too childish," he said, describing Stark as "hooligans" and "social media gangsters" in his post.

Speaking with AsiaOne then, a spokesperson from Stark said: "We are doing what is necessary for the public because we don't want him to do the same thing to another rental company.

"You can be an influencer, but the rules are the rules."

They also alleged that they have evidence that disproves some of Mikhail's claims.

ALSO READ: 'The worst nightmare': Car rental firm repossesses vehicle, finds illegal weapons and contraband cigarettes

khooyihang@asiaone.com