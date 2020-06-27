Sociology to law to politics: WP's Fadli Fawzi wants to help Singaporeans with mid-career switching

It isn't easy making a mid-career switch, and the Workers' Party's Fadli Fawzi knows firsthand about it.

The 39-year-old lawyer, who was introduced as one of WP's potential candidates on Saturday (June 27), shared the struggles he faced while changing career tracks from social service to law.

"It was a financially difficult decision, I had to rely on my savings and loans. I also worked part-time as a tutor."

Fadli decided to pursue law as he wanted a more hands-on way to help others after five years as a policy development officer at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

"My experience showed me that we can do more for working professionals who are looking to transition into new jobs," he said.

He wants to look into expanding and consolidating loan and grant schemes as well as making them accessible to all mid-career professionals.

Now, the lawyer is making another career switch to help Singaporeans — by going into politics.

He explained that his background in social science taught him how societies are sometimes structured and organised in ways that make it difficult for many people.

"I joined the Workers' Party and took the chance to run as a candidate because I understand that it is ultimately politics that underlies our structures, policies, and legislation," he said.

Worried about the powerless and marginalised

Fadli, who said he always had a soft spot for the underdog, said he attended the rallies of opposition parties since young.

Noting that they would fight hard but lose, WP's victory in Aljunied GRC in the 2011 general election had been something special for him.

"I saw part of myself in that struggle — always having to fight harder and facing more difficulties to earn your place in the world. But I would have it no other way."

He also expressed worry for the powerless and marginalised in "a country where power is concentrated in the hands of one party."

If elected, Fadli said he will speak out for the powerless and speak truth to power.

Besides that, he also wants to reframe the conversation about Malay community issues away from the lens of race.

“Instead of understanding the plight of the community through a racial lens, we should instead approach it as an economic structural issue.”

