Some sellers marketing Thai durians as Malaysian Musang King varieties as season ends

The durian season in Malaysia has ended — so why are the popular Musang King varieties still available on the streets of Singapore?

It turns out that some of these thorny fruits originate from Thailand or the Philippines, but are branded as authentic Musang King durians to boost sales during the off-season, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Most customers are tourists, with locals snubbing the taste of Thai and Philippine durians, the Chinese evening daily noted.

A Shin Min reporter who visited Geylang's durian street in end-September found five stalls offering the Musang King, Black Gold, Black Thorn, Butter King and Green Skin varieties, with prices ranging from $32 to $48 per kilogram.

When asked if their durians are from Thailand, one vendor kept mum, while another said they only sell authentic Malaysian durians.

"If you want to eat Thai durians, go to Thailand," one seller said.

Durian wholesaler Chen Sizheng (transliteration) said the fruits he supplies to major supermarkets are named King of Kings.

"They are not Musang King, so we cannot write [and sell as] Musang King," he told Shin Min.

However, a vendor admitted to selling Thai durians under the names of Musang King, Black Gold or Butter King, but added that they do inform customers that the durians are "not authentic".

Two vendors were also selling Tupai King (Squirrel king) durians for $48 per kilogram, and the Celestial and 'Love Fruit' varieties for $68 per kilogram.

While the workers at these stalls claimed that these are Malaysian varieties, Chen has doubts on the authenticity, with another durian seller also proclaiming that they are "definitely" Thai durians.

