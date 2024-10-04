Someone installed gym equipment on wall of Punggol HDB block

Public nuisance or public service?

Someone had installed gym equipment on the 25th-floor staircase landing of Block 423A Northshore Crescent in Punggol.

According to Stomp contributor Ben, the equipment was there "for a long time, about more than six months".

He shared photos showing the equipment mounted on the wall and a notice put up by Pasir Ris - Punggol Town Council about the issue.

The notice, dated Sept 2, appealed for residents to be gracious and keep the estate safe for everyone. It said that an inspection on Aug 27 found an "unauthorised item" installed on "common property" without a valid permit.

The notice added: "We seek your cooperation to remove all the items at the staircase landing of Staircase 3A-1, by Monday, 16 September 2024, failing which, we will remove them without further notice."

However, Ben told Stomp on Sept 20 and 24 that the equipment was still there.

He said: "The town council has been aware since Sept 2, but no action has been taken. What's the delay?

"Such items should be removed and a fine should be enforced if there is no valid permit or permission, because this is public property."

Pasir Ris - Punggol Town Council did not respond to Stomp's queries on Sept 24, but Ben said the equipment was removed shortly after.

ALSO READ: Resident turns ground floor of Bukit Panjang HDB block into 'junkyard', town council advises to remove clutter

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.