Someone who makes others successful and feel special? This stat board's job ad has us scratching our heads

Climbing to the top of the corporate ladder can seem like a pipe dream at times.

However, a "special" job advertisement from a local statutory board might change that mindset of yours.

They are looking for a new Assistant Director, having posted this job advertisement three weeks ago on social networking site LinkedIn.

In the job description, there is little mention of job experience, credentials, or qualifications needed for this role. What we do know, however, is the procurement role deals with Singapore's fight against Covid-19.

"I don’t have a clear JD (job description) for you, but I am expected to deliver the below expectations," the job ad wrote in first person.

It said the candidate is expected to "sort out the maze" and "tell the business leaders what they don’t know".

It also said this candidate would "make them successful" and "make them feel special" — them referring to business leaders.

Unfortunately, these terms aren't exactly defined so hopefully on-the-job training will be provided.

The advertisement received 25 applicants and was taken down on Wednesday (Oct 6).

AsiaOne understands that this job description was written differently as the conventional method is believed to be insufficient – and so far, no candidates have succeeded in the job application.

