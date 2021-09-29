Sotong Game: Singaporean TikTokers put a local spin on hit Netflix K-drama series

Ain't no game like Squid Game as local TikTokers are putting a local spin on the K-drama series – imagining how it'd be like if these fictional games took place in Singapore, instead of South Korea.

Although the show's director, Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that he's not considering a sequel anytime soon, that hasn't stopped TikTokers from continuing the hype.

One TikToker, tehpengdaizou, reimagined the cast of the series with Singaporean talents, featuring Qi Yuwu as Gi-Hun, the show's main character.

@tehpingdaizou qiyuwu might b too hot to be gihun but hands down huang biren wld def be sg’s version of han minyeo #squidgame #singapore ♬ MONEY - 리사 (LISA)

With the TikTok video garnering 63,300 views and over 7,000 likes, it looks like many people agree with the casting.

Popular TikToker asonofapeach also gave us a glimpse, if a makcik (Malay for auntie) participated in the games.

Or what if Gen-Z were to play the games? Unfortunately, TikToker joshuaalexius doesn't seem to have high hopes about making it to the end.

It's not just the Squid Game participants — some TikTokers even localised some elements of the games.

For those who might struggle with the Korean phrases used in Red Light Green Light, maybe this Chinese translation by local actor Mike Kwah might help.

Another creative take on the games by unfiltered.sg involved replacing the shapes used in the honeycomb game with well-known Singaporean icons — such as the Merlion, the durian, the Shopee logo, and even an extra-difficult outline of the island.

Just in case these local re-imaginations of Squid Game aren't enough, perhaps you can take a leaf out of Jaze Phua's book, and start training yourself for the games.

You never know, these skills might come in handy someday.

