'Soul destroying': Man shows day turn to night as he spends over 9 hours crossing Tuas Second Link

Long weekend? Check. Start of September holidays? Check.

To no one's surprise, Polling Day resulted in a lot of activity over Singapore-Malaysia land borders. One man going by Eddy Wayne shared his ordeal on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

"Stuck in jam to Johor Bahru for nine plus hours on Friday, Sep 1. Second link. Soul destroying," he wrote, adding that it was the worst jam he had experienced in his 20 years of travelling to JB.

He urged those who want to visit JB over long weekends, "or on all weekends actually", to reconsider.

Along with his post, he added two photos showing how day turned to night as he was stuck in traffic from after 10am in the first photo to 7.20pm in the second.

Those who opted to take public transport from Singapore to Malaysia were also faced with setbacks, with some waiting over an hour to get a bus to cross the Causeway and Tuas Second Link.

Thinking of walking instead?

TikTok user Shannyjyong did just that after noticing the long bus queues, travelling across the Causeway on foot to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor.

It is unclear when Shanny started her journey, but she updated at 11am that "some auntie fainted" at the customs, urging people to stay home instead.

At 2pm, Shanny was still stuck there, and had noted that "all of the [customs] officers went for lunch", causing an uproar among the waiting crowd.

Those travelling from Malaysia to Singapore fared no better.

One Facebook user wrote that she was "stuck since 12 noon" on their way towards Woodlands and only reached Singapore after 6 hours.

"Public holiday plus school holidays — nightmare," she summarised.

