'Sounds like recruit life in Tekong': Sembawang GRC MP suggests regulating and reducing number of bubble tea outlets

Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San provided an update on Singapore's fight against diabetes and obesity in a Parliament sitting on Monday (Feb 28).

In a bid to highlight the importance of Singaporeans adopting a healthier lifestyle, Poh made a suggestion straight out of left field – regulating and reducing bubble tea shops in Singapore.

Poh mentioned that she is concerned about the "mushrooming of bubble tea outlets all over Singapore over the past few years".

As an example, the hugely popular Taiwanese bubble tea chains Koi and Gong Cha have a total of 96 outlets in total islandwide.

Poh's concerns are backed by data from the Ministry of Health's (MOH) 2020 National Population Health Survey which stated that 10.5 per cent of Singapore residents were obese.

This is the highest it has been since 2010.

On top of regulating bubble tea stores, Poh also suggested that bars and pubs be regulated to reduce the consumption of alcohol and binge drinking among young adults.

She said: "Young adults in the 18-39 years age group were most likely to binge drink in pubs and bars. Binge drinking may cause a whole host of health problems as well as unsafe acts such as driving under the influence of alcohol."

According to Poh, binge drinking in Singapore has "risen to 10.5 per cent".

Her speech has been shared on a Reddit thread and reaction among netizens has largely been that of disbelief.

A Reddit user made it clear what their feelings were towards bubble tea while a couple of others brought in analogies from National Service to the discussion.

