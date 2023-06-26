Spectators tickled by PM Lee and President Halimah stand-ins at National Day Parade rehearsal

The National Day Parade (NDP) is just around the corner and it seems no chances are taken even for rehearsals.

Although the state flag flypast and the presidential gun salute were popular with the crowd, it was the two stand-ins with their realistic mimicry of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob who won the hearts of the spectators at last Saturday's (June 24) NDP rehearsal.

Some amused spectators took to TikTok after the event to share how impressed they were by the stand-ins, especially in mimicking the dressing styles and mannerisms of the office holders.

Some even said that they didn't know that the two were stand-ins at first.

For example, the person standing in for PM Lee was wearing a pink-coloured shirt, a colour that the prime minister has often been spotted in.

Others commented that the woman standing in for President Halimah closely resembled the latter.

One TikTok user Aulydia even captioned her video saying: "Mediacorp, please find her and sign her – acting 10/10!"

Liyana, who was the stand-in for President Halimah, took to TikTok on June 25 to share her experience in NDP 2023.

She wrote: "An honour moment for the team to welcome me onboard for the 3rd year."

Netizens were quick to comment on the videos, with many praising the two for their accurate portrayal of PM Lee and President Halimah.

Netizens amused by 'ministers' at NDP preview 2022

Last year, a TikTok clip was uploaded by user @Itchymin of a couple of students acting as cabinet ministers during one of the NDP previews.

Those "fake cabinet ministers" also held picket signs to indicate their titles including that of a Cabinet Minister and a Minister of State.

While such scenarios are common during NDP rehearsals, netizens were tickled by the set-up and took to the comments section to express their amusement.

Some FOMO (fear of missing out) individuals wondered how they too can apply to be a "minister".

