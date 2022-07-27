'Why their confidence so high?' Netizens amused by 'ministers' at NDP preview

Have you ever wondered what it's like being a Singapore minister?

Well, some lucky folks managed to do just that, albeit as substitutes, and it's evident that they had a whale of a time.

In a TikTok clip uploaded on July 24 by user @Itchymin, a couple of students acting as cabinet ministers were seen strutting their stuff during one of the National Day Parade previews.

These "fake cabinet ministers" also held picket signs to indicate their titles including that of a Cabinet Minister (CM) and a Minister of State (MOS).

In the video, the students seemed extremely exuberant and dedicated to their tasks as well, waving to the amused crowd and also the national flag enthusiastically.

https://www.tiktok.com/@itchymin/video/7123552075073555714?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

There were also some stand-ins who arrived in white cars, appearing to represent President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

While such scenarios are common during National Day Parade rehearsals, numerous netizens new to this were tickled by the set-up and took to the comments section to express their amusement.

Some FOMO (fear of missing out) individuals wondered how they too can apply to be a "minister".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itchymin

While others were impressed by how confident these "ministers" were.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itchymin

There were also those who shared their own experiences back when they went for similar National Day Parade previews.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itchymin

One netizen also asked a question that was probably on the minds of many: Do these "ministers" get paid?

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itchymin

There were also those who didn't know what MOS stands for.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itchymin

And while the bulk of these "ministers" were pseudo ones, the real McCoy Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen made an appearance during the National Day Parade Preview 1 (July 23) stunning the audience.

Ng En Hen attending one of the National Day Parade previews. PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

He also talked about his experience in a recent post on Facebook and shared that "it was an honour to review the parade".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itchymin

Ng wasn't the only one who attended one of the rehearsals with some commenters saying that Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing was at a National Day Parade preview on July 16.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itchymin

Chan too posted about his experience on Facebook and said that the show was made possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of many Singaporeans, including many of the students who put in "hours and hours of preparation and rehearsals to present this spectacular show".

This isn't the only instance of Singaporeans being tickled by a National Day Parade rehearsal.

In another TikTok video, netizens poked fun at a group of middle-aged women dancing to a K-pop song.

While some said that their dance routine was "cute", others said that it was "cringey".

