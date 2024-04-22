Speeding car causes multiple-vehicle collision in Tampines, 8 taken to hospital

Eight people, including children, were taken to hospital following an accident involving six vehicles at a traffic junction in Tampines on Monday (April 22) morning.

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilante showed a black multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) speeding along Tampines Avenue 1 while switching lanes.

A 45-year-old salesman surnamed Li was driving his daughter to school when he saw the MPV driving erratically.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he said that the speeding vehicle switched from the left lane to the right to overtake the white car in front of it.

After doing so, the MPV suddenly switched back to the left lane, colliding with the white car and causing it to swerve.

While the driver of the white car managed to regain control of the wheel, the MPV sped away.

It allegedly ran a red light and caused another accident at the traffic junction several metres away.

A video of the aftermath, which was posted to Instagram page Sgfollowsall, showed six vehicles involved in the collision.

According to Shin Min, one of the affected vehicles was a school bus and a male student had been injured in the accident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident involving a few vehicles at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 at about 7.07am.

Upon arrival, SCDF personnel saw a person lying on the road with one leg trapped under the wheel of a car.

They then used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person's leg.

"A few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured persons following the accident," the SCDF said.

"The SCDF will be reaching out to commend them for their public spiritedness."

Out of the eight people taken to hospital, four were sent to Changi General Hospital, two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for comment.

