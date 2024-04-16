Student, 12, sent flying after car crashes into her at zebra crossing outside Bukit Batok school

A schoolgirl was taken to hospital on Tuesday (April 16) morning after she was rammed by a car at the zebra crossing outside Bukit View Secondary School.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at Bukit Batok Street 21 towards Bukit Batok Central about 7.05am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a 12-year-old girl was conscious when she was sent to the National University Hospital.

The 50-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Dashcam footage of the accident was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on the same day.

The 20-second clip shows a girl dressed in what looked to be a school uniform running across the pedestrian crossing at the school zone after the traffic warden had given her the signal to cross.

As she is crossing, the warden stands in the middle of the left lane so that the cars would stop.

He is also seen waving the an LED baton to alert the oncoming cars on the right lane to come to a halt.

However, a white Honda Vezel in the right lane did not and ended up knocking down the girl, which sent her flying across the hood of the car and onto the ground.

The video has since gone viral, garnering 110,000 views and 680 comments, with netizens outraged by the driver's negligence.

One commented: "That is so dangerous on the part of the driver."

Some called out the traffic warden for not properly handling the traffic and ensuring the pedestrian's safety.

A Facebook user said that he should have ensured that vehicles in both directions "stop before letting the pedestrian to cross safely".

Many also wished the injured girl a speedy recovery.

Driving in school zones

School zones are specially demarcated areas fronting a school, introduced by Land Transport Authority in 1996 with the intent to enhance road safety for school children.

Motorists are to slow down or give way when approaching pedestrian crossings at a school zone.

They are also required to reduce their speed limit to 40kmh or under when the amber lights on the "40km/h When Lights Flash" sign flashes during school peak hours.

When the lights are not flashing, the speed limit goes back to 50kmh in general.

AsiaOne has reached out to Bukit View Secondary School for comment.

ALSO READ: Student injured in Simei accident claims driver scolded her after collision

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com