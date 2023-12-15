Speeding car crashes into lamp post along Tanjong Pagar Road; 2 arrested

A man and a woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after their vehicle crashed into a lamp post along Tanjong Pagar Road in the wee hours of Friday (Dec 15) morning.

Photos of the accident show a red car with a smashed bumper in front of a shophouse.

A resident surnamed Chen told Shin Min Daily News that her husband heard a loud bang that morning.

When he looked out the window, he saw three or four people fleeing from the car.

One of them, however, was apprehended by police officers.

"The car crashed into the lamp post and spun on the road. The passengers ran out of the vehicle as police officers gave chase," she said.

Moments later, Chen's husband saw police officers arresting one of the passengers and bringing them back to the scene.

A blond woman, with her hands restrained behind her, was seen being questioned by police officers.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that officers spotted the red car traveling at high speed while driving along South Bridge Road on Friday morning.

"The officers signalled for the driver to stop, however, the driver refused to comply with the officers' instructions and sped off.

"In the ensuing pursuit, the driver purportedly lost control [of the vehicle] along Tanjong Pagar Road and collided with a lamp post. The driver and his passengers fled on foot towards Tras Street."

The police arrested a 22-year-old female passenger and a 32-year-old male passenger.

The male passenger was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

