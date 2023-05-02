Woman, 67, dies after car crash in Tanjong Pagar

A 67-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car near International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar last Friday (April 28).

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian along Anson Road towards Robinson Road at about 9.15am that day.

They added that the elderly woman was unconscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital, where she subsequently died.

A 40-second video of the accident was posted on Beh Chia Lor's Facebook page on Tuesday, showing the woman collapsing on the road after she was hit by the oncoming vehicle.

Five passers-by then rushed towards the unconscious woman to check on her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Driver dies in PIE accident with trailer truck that trapped him in seat

simran.kaur@asiaone.com