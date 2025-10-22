Man who left van stationary on road among 18 motorists to be charged for drink driving

A total of 18 motorists aged between 23 and 48 will be charged for drink driving on Thursday (Oct 23).

In a statement on Oct 22, the police said the 18 motorists were arrested between July and October 2025 after failing breathalyser tests.

A 33-year-old man will also be given an additional charge over leaving his van in a manner that caused undue convenience to others.

Police said the man was found to have left his van in a stationary position at Clive Street, obstructing other road users and potentially posing a danger to them.

"Investigations revealed that he had allegedly driven his van after consuming alcohol, and subsequently fell asleep behind the wheel," the police added.

If convicted of leaving his vehicle in a manner that causes undue inconvenience, he can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

For the offence of drink driving, motorists can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Emphasising that driving under the influence is an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible act", the police said they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who drink and drive.

Police trials use of handheld breath evidential analyser

A total of 1,023 persons have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in just the first seven months of this year — an increase of 6.6 per cent from the same period in 2024.

Earlier in September, the police said it has started trialling the use of a handheld breath evidential analyser (HBEA) during its traffic enforcement operations.

Unlike the current handheld breath analyser device — which is used as a preliminary screening tool — the HBEA produces accurate readings that can be used as evidence in legal proceedings.

If adopted, traffic police officers will not only be able to ensure accurate measurements before alcohol levels diminish but also streamline their processes.

