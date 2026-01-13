SportSG to 'work closely' with FAS, enhance support for national team ahead of Asian Cup

Sport Singapore (SportSG) will work closely with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) ahead of the national team's Asian Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia next year.

This update was given on Tuesday (Jan 13) by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo in a written response to a parliamentary question by MP Elysa Chen (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC).

The Lions celebrated their biggest accomplishment in Singapore football history on Nov 18 when they secured a maiden Asian Cup qualification with a comeback 2-1 away win over Hong Kong at the Kai Tak Stadium.

A day later, they returned home to a rousing welcome.

Citing strong performance and public support demonstrated by the team's Asian Cup qualification, Chen asked if the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth would consider expanding financial support and training infrastructure for football and other team sports that show similar momentum.

Describing the national team's achievement as "significant", the acting minister pointed out that SportSG has been supporting development of the team.

He cited support for the Lions' local and overseas training and competitions, access to training facilities at the Kallang Football Hub, and access to technical expertise such as football performance science and coaching development, as examples.

Neo affirmed SportSG's continued support for FAS.

"For the Asian Football Confederation's Asian Cup in one year's time, SportSG will work closely with FAS on their plans to prepare the national team," he said.

The team will be given support for their enhanced overseas training, including an overseas centralised training camp.

Unlike clubs that train together daily, national teams convene some days before major tournaments or qualifiers.

This allows them to build cohesion, implement tactical strategies, and ensure physical conditioning.

Other support to be accorded to the Lions include additional sports science technical support, to complement the efforts of FAS.

"SportSG has been and will continue to work closely with the national sports associations to develop high performing team sports in Singapore," Neo added.

