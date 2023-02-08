'Spreading around our house': Woman claims sofa from Ikea 'infested' with bugs

SINGAPORE — Ikea is looking into possible insect infestation in its sofa range after a customer posted on video hosting platform TikTok a video showing black bugs swarming a grey sofa she bought from the furniture giant.

In the video that was uploaded on Monday (Feb 6), TikTok user Qierra Choo said she noticed “tiny bugs” on the floor and flipped over the sofa, which she had bought in October 2022, revealing the black insects.

She claimed the insects spread to her other wood furniture at home, and that she called Ikea three times about the incident.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an Ikea spokesman said on Wednesday: “All our natural products are treated before packaging and distribution. However, bug issues such as this, can come from any source and can be extremely difficult to track.”

The problem might originate from supplier or manufacturer premises, shipping containers, ports, external warehousing, or other areas, she said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@qierrachoo/video/7196918005060685058?embed_source=121331973%2C70972777%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3B

Ikea has launched an internal investigation, which includes looking into the packaging of the sofa range, she added.

The model in question in the Parup sofa, which comes as a two- or three-seater.

The spokesman noted that the customer contacted Ikea on Jan 30 and the company resolved the incident with her on Tuesday.

Customers with Parup sofas who face similar issues of insect infestation can bring the affected pieces to an Ikea store for a full refund, or contact its customer service, she said.

The spokesman added that Ikea’s outlets conduct monthly checks and audits and have pest control processes across retail floors, warehouses, restaurants and bistros. There were no reports or incidents of insect infestation at the outlets, she said.

Ikea Singapore has reached out to Ikea global for support.

This follows a previous incident in December, when the seagrass-woven Knipsa storage basket was taken off the shelf after a TikTok user alleged that six baskets she had bought were infested with insects.

In a video posted on TikTok, she can be seen taking a basket on display in an Ikea showroom and knocking it on the floor a few times, so that black insects fall on the floor.

A check on Wednesday revealed that the Knipsa basket cannot be found on Ikea Singapore’s website.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

