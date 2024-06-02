SQ321 turbulence: Couple injured in incident set up support page to help affected passengers

SINGAPORE – SQ321 passenger Mia Kang had to see three doctors before she was diagnosed with one burst fracture and eight compression fractures in her spine.

The Korean said the first doctor she saw concluded that there was “nothing wrong” with her, but the latter two said her injuries may leave her with a hunched back for the rest of her life.

Ms Kang was on board SQ321 with her Singaporean fiance when the plane encountered severe turbulence on May 21. The incident left one passenger dead, and many others, like Ms Kang, were injured, some seriously.

While the 26-year-old said Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been supportive about their ordeal so far, they felt lost in the immediate aftermath of the incident when it came to navigating treatment options and legal logistics.

This gave them the idea to set up flight321help.com, a support page for affected passengers to connect with one another, find community and seek advice.

Ms Kang, an interior designer, has been living in Singapore for seven years without family. She said it was her fiance’s father who advised her to seek out different doctors’ opinions and therapy, and guided her through the various hurdles.

She said: “I’ve learnt so much already and I feel like there might be people who are behind (in this process) because they don’t have such a network or these resources to begin with... I’m just trying to help for as long as I can help.”

Ms Kang said that the couple have been communicating with SIA extensively on how to go about seeking medical compensation and what can be covered.

The company has said it will cover their treatment-related bills and its staff have accompanied them to follow-up medical appointments.

The free platform, launched on May 30, first verifies passengers by requesting a photograph of their SQ321 boarding pass.

Mia Kang and her fiance set up flight321help.com for affected passengers to connect with one another, find community and seek advice. PHOTO: FLIGHT321HELP.COM

They can then share via an online form what help they need and join a WhatsApp group chat with other passengers.

Based on their concerns, the couple will share the relevant information they have gathered and put passengers in touch with professionals they know of, such as doctors and lawyers.

Passengers can consult the professionals on matters such as how to collect the necessary medical documents for insurance claims for current and long-term injuries.

Ms Kang’s fiance, who wanted to be known only as Mr Kavin, said these professionals are part of the couple’s existing network and also those they met while dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

The 30-year-old suffered a muscle spasm injury in his back due to the violent turbulence during the flight.

The couple have contacts for three spine specialists, three lawyers and one therapist, but hope to grow the list as other passengers provide recommendations for other professional help.

Flight SQ321 encountered severe turbulence on May 21. The incident left one passenger dead and many others injured. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Kavin, a finance director, said he has already been speaking with two other passengers to help them seek different medical opinions for their injuries, as well as legal advice.

The couple also hope that passengers will be able to find solace in one another as they work through their shared experience.

“We’re learning as we go through this process. If there are people out there who were on the same flight and are not sure how to go forward or what kind of help they need, maybe we could help and learn from each other,” she said.

Mr Kavin and Ms Kang had just got engaged in Paris two days before the incident on May 21.

Ms Kang said she was in the restroom when the turbulence struck and pinned her to the ceiling, forcing her to look down at the scene from “a bird’s eye view”.

“In that second, I thought that this couldn’t be turbulence, it had to be a crash,” she said, adding that she was unable to breathe.

She hit her head, neck and back, before crashing down inside the toilet, landing with her hip against the floor.

Despite being happy to have made it out alive, she remembers being plagued by fear and breaking down in tears when the relief flight back to Singapore on May 22 hit slight turbulence.

“From that flight, I realised I can’t fly for God knows how long,” she said, adding that she already had a fear of turbulence before the May 21 incident.

Ms Kang said she has scheduled a session with a therapist to work through the traumatic experience.

Her doctors have also advised her to be on bed rest for the next two months and wear a back brace until she recovers.

She said: “It’s devastating because I just got engaged. The engagement and wedding – I have so many events lined up and I don’t want to walk in with a hunch.”

Asked about this initiative, SIA said it was unable to comment on individual passengers, citing privacy concerns.

But the airline added that it is committed to supporting passengers and crew affected by the incident, and their families and loved ones.

“This includes covering their medical and hospital expenses, arranging travel for family members and loved ones when requested, and providing any additional assistance required,” said a SIA spokeswoman.

She added that SIA’s staff are also in contact with the passengers to provide necessary updates and support.

“Should passengers require additional assistance or need to make any claims in relation to the incident, they may contact us and we will look into this,” she said.

