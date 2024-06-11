SQ321 turbulence: SIA offers US$10,000 compensation to passengers who suffered minor injuries

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines has sent out offers of compensation to passengers on board turbulence-hit SQ321, with those who suffered minor injuries offered US$10,000 (S$13,534).

The national carrier said in a Facebook post on June 11 that those who had more serious injuries were invited to discuss compensation offers which would “meet their specific circumstances”.

It added that it has offered US$25,000 as an advance payment for passengers who sustained serious injuries that require long-term medical care, and are requesting financial assistance.

The payment will address their immediate needs, and be part of the final compensation they receive.

Besides compensation, SIA said it will provide a full refund of the air fare to all passengers who were on the flight, which experienced “sudden extreme turbulence” over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar on May 21 as the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft made its way to Singapore from London.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and landed the plane at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

A British passenger, 73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen, died of a suspected heart attack, while dozens were injured.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, and the injured were taken to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Bangkok Hospital for treatment.

The refund will also be given to passengers who are not injured.

SIA said there will also be “delay compensation” given, in line with relevant regulations in either the European Union or UK.

Passengers had also been given S$1,000 each upon departing from Bangkok, where SQ321 made an emergency landing. The payments were to cover their immediate expenses.

SIA said it has been covering the medical expenses of those injured, and arranged for family members and loved ones to travel to Bangkok upon request.

“All affected passengers should have received their offers of compensation via e-mail, along with information on how they may proceed with their claims,” the airline said.

