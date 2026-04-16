3-month-old Sri Lankan leopard cubs make debut at Singapore Zoo

Visiting the Singapore Zoo soon? Keep your eyes peeled for three new additions to the Wild Africa zone — the first-ever litter of Sri Lankan leopard cubs born here.

Now over three months old, the "playful" triplets will join their mother Yala daily in the exhibit until mid-May, and subsequently every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, announced Mandai Wildlife Group on Thursday (April 16).

The cubs — two males and one female — weigh around 5kg each and are often seen playfighting or curled up together, the organisation added. These behaviour help develop their social and survival skills.

"The two males tend to be more laid-back, while the female is more feisty. We can already tell them apart by their demeanour and the spot patterns on their forehead, like fingerprints," said curator Anand Kumar.

The felines were given a clean bill of health after checks and have also received vaccinations against common feline diseases and deworming treatment.

Under the close watch of the animal care team, the cubs were gradually introduced to their exhibit together with their mum.

The team has also added items such as logs positioned at a low incline and extra woodchips to cushion the ground.

The names of the triplets will soon be revealed in partnership with exhibit sponsor Haw Par, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

Including the cubs, there are six Sri Lankan leopards at Singapore Zoo, as well as one more at the Night Safari.

There are only around 80 Sri Lankan leopards in zoos worldwide, and fewer than 800 estimated to remain in the wild. The subspecies are listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, an assessment system for the extinction rate of animal species.

Singaporeans who have signed up for the free WildPass membership can buy admission tickets to Singapore Zoo at discounted prices, from $39.20 for adults and $27.20 for children.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com