ST Engineering wins ammunition contracts worth over $100m from Europe

Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) has won ammunition orders of more than S$100 million in total value from Europe between April and early June, the group announced on Monday (June 17).

Specifically, the orders are for 155 millimetre (mm) ammunition and 40mm ammunition — both of Nato-standard — ST Engineering said, without giving a breakdown of the contract values for these two types of ammunition or naming the new customers.

Nato or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, an intergovernmental military alliance with 32 members, is reportedly set to take over from the United States the coordination of arms deliveries to Ukraine, which is at war with Russia.

ST Engineering's 155mm ammunition system has an extended-range high-explosive projectile and modular charge system designed for 155mm gun howitzers with 39 and 52-calibre barrels.

As for the 40mm ammunition, it has more than 58 variants and the engineering ability to customise the munition to meet unique operational needs of users from over 40 countries.

ST Engineering's Defence and Public Security segment, which the latest order-winning Land Systems is a part of, bagged about S$1.7 billion worth of orders in the first quarter of FY2024 to March. The group's order book stood at S$27.7 billion as at end-March.

Shares of ST Engineering closed S$0.06 or 1.5 per cent lower at S$3.98 on Friday.

