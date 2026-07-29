'Next time sure give you more jialat': Woman arrested for alleged loanshark harassment

A 54-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday (July 28) for her alleged involvement in loanshark activities.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that they were alerted to a case of suspected loanshark harassment at a residential unit along St. George's Road in Whampoa at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

A debtor's note had been clipped to a clothes drying rack, while green paint had been sprayed on a wall, police said.

A photograph of the debtor's note at the alleged crime scene reads: "O$P$. Want settle contact WhatsApp [redacted]. If not next time sure give you more jialat and neighbours (sic)."

Jialat, used as an adjective, is a Singlish word that originally mean to indicate something as being tiresome, irksome or exhausting, according to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) updated in March this year.

Presently, however, OED states that it is more usually used to refer to a situation that is dire, disastrous, terrible or deteriorating, or of a person that is in trouble or difficulty.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Central Police Divisions identified the woman through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

She was arrested on Tuesday, with preliminary investigations indicating that she could be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment.

The 54-year-old will be charged in court on Thursday under the Moneylenders Act.

The offence of loanshark harassment carries a penalty of up to five years' jail, a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

As caning can only be imposed on male offenders below 50 years old, the woman may receive an additional sentence in lieu of caning, if she is found guilty.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way," said the police

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

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editor@asiaone.com