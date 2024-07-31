'Staff chased after you in tears': Singapore-registered car allegedly drives off without paying at JB petrol station

The driver of a Singapore-registered car has been called out online for allegedly leaving a Johor Bahru petrol station without paying for fuel.

In a post on Facebook group Both Checkpoint on Tuesday (July 30) morning, a man named Eddie Koh said that the driver had pumped a "full tank" of petrol at a Petron station near the Second Link at 7.15am on Monday.

Koh claimed the driver, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, had abused the employees' trust and drove away without making payment.

"Two staff members chased after you in tears, signaling for you to stop and pay... I followed you for some distance and alerted you to this but you ignored me," he wrote.

"Your shameless behaviour caused the petrol station boss to dock the employee's hard-earned salary."

Koh's post has since been reposted to various Facebook groups. It sparked fury online, with many slamming the driver for his "irresponsible" actions.

Replying to comments under his post, Koh said that the driver's fuel cost RM200 (S$58) and urged netizens to tell the driver to make payment if they spot his car.

Koh added that the petrol station staff had also decided not to lodge a police report as the driver may have genuinely forgotten about the payment.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief told Malaysian new outlet China Press that they have not received reports related to the incident.

