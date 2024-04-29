Standoff in Yishun industrial complex: Tenant accuses neighbour of hammering lorry, blocking fire escape route

For the past two months, a man surnamed Wang has been troubled by his neighbour who was allegedly blasting loud music.

Wang, who runs a storage business on the third floor of YS-One industrial building in Yishun, told Lianhe Zaobao that the noise from his neighbour, an event company, caused disturbance to him and his customers.

According to him, the event company has been leaving their goods along the common driveway for the past three years. They also stack their items in the common area, blocking access to the fire extinguisher and the fire escape route.

"I have to tell them to move their lorry every time I use the driveway, which is very troublesome.

"We also sell eyelash extension products and customers can't enter my unit [because their lorry is in the way]. It is affecting my business," Wang said.

The tenants' unhappiness escalated on Jan 31, when Wang and his neighbour had a disagreement about the latter unloading goods and blocking the way. The police were called in for assistance.

Since then, his neighbour has been playing loud music with the speakers facing his unit, Wang claimed.

Despite making several complaints to the building management and the police, Wang said there was no improvement in the situation.

Neighbour used hammers to hit his lorry

Besides the noise, Wang told Zaobao that on April 8, a staff member from the event company used two hammers to hit his lorry.

CCTV footage showed a man dressed in a green T-shirt with two hammers in his hands walking around the car park. The man was also seen using the hammers to bang on the iron railings near Wang's unit, as if he was trying to intimidate the occupants.

Frightened by the man's actions, Wang called the police once again.

"As far as I know, my staff told him to stop making a din, but he retorted, saying that this is an industrial building and not a residential area, so noise is allowed.

"When the police came, he went back into his unit and refused to respond."

When interviewed, an employee from the event company surnamed Lin said that her colleagues had a habit of listening to music at work.

But there was never any intention to cause any disturbance, said the 58-year-old.

As the industrial building was already noisy, Lin didn't think that the music would affect Wang.

"We don't want to create trouble, making money is more important," she said.

As for the items in the common area, Lin said they're only left outside during stock-taking.

"We don't leave the items there for long, we've been careful since the authorities warned us."

In response to Zaobao's queries, a spokesperson from JTC Corporation confirmed they received feedback from a tenant about noise disturbance and unauthorised storage of items in the building.

The spokesperson said they have reminded tenants to reduce their noise levels and remain within the limits permitted by the National Environment Agency.

They added that they are also working with the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) to ensure a safe working environment for all tenants.

The SCDF told Zaobao that they received a report of fire safety violation involving the unauthorised storage of items in the common area of YS-One building.

They are working with JTC Corporation to persuade the tenant to rectify the issue.

