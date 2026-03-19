Passengers sailing with StarDream Cruises to face $15 fuel surcharge per night amid Middle East conflict

Passengers sailing with StarDream Cruises will have to fork out an additional $15 per night amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and rising fuel prices.

Announced by the cruise operator on Tuesday (March 17), the fuel surcharge will apply to all new bookings for passengers aged two and above from March 20.

The total surcharge will be automatically added to the guest's onboard account for settlement prior to disembarkation, said the cruise operator.

The surcharge will be implemented to account for higher fuel and related costs, due to recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East that have led to significant increases in oil prices.

It will apply to passengers departing Singapore and neighbouring ports on the Genting Dream, in addition to Star Voyage cruises departing from Singapore or Port Klang.

Star Navigator passengers departing from Keelung, Taiwan will also be subject to a fuel surcharge of NTD 600 (S$24) per night, while those on Star Voyager sailings from Hong Kong will have to pay a fuel surcharge of HKD 200 (S$33) per night.

"This surcharge is determined based on the operating requirements of each ship and itinerary, and may therefore vary across our fleet," said the operator, adding that the surcharge will be reviewed in line with fuel price movements.

StarDream Cruises operates the StarCruises and Dream Cruises brands. StarCruises runs the Star Voyager and Star Navigator ships, while Dream Cruises runs the Genting Dream ship.

Higher fuel prices have prompted other transport operators in Singapore to increase fare prices.

On March 12, local ferry operators Horizon Fast Ferry, Batamfast and Majestic Fast Ferry implemented a $6 fuel surcharge for passengers travelling between Singapore and Batam.

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro also announced a temporary fare hike and a driver fee for app bookings that will be in place from March 24 to May 31.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com