Starting anew: NOC co-founder Sylvia Chan resurfaces with new job

Following last year's explosive and nail-biting saga, it seems that Night Owl Cinematics (NOC)'s co-founder Sylvia Chan has finally moved on.

The 34-year-old is now the regional head of content & intellectual property over at Gushcloud International, a global creator and entertainment company.

Chan's role will involve developing the full portfolio of media channels and content properties across Southeast Asia, the company shared in a press release on Nov 3.

She will also work closely with Gushcloud's other offices in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, to improve and introduce new content.

“Gushcloud is a homegrown company that is a well-established leader in the creator economy and has developed herself successfully into a global company," Chan said.

"I am extremely excited to work alongside the management team in creating projects and content that the world will love and to be able to scale all these content pieces globally."

NOC came under the spotlight last year after it was accused of having a toxic work culture.

Audio recordings and conversation snippets from messaging platforms as well as screenshots of poor Glassdoor job reviews surfaced on social media then, some accusing Chan of mistreating employees with expletives and slurs.

NOC addressed the matter in a statement last Oct, saying the "the excerpts that are published are cherry-picked abstract communications between private individuals carefully showcased to paint a wholly negative picture".

The company released a statement then saying that the allegations were "a massive crusade against the public image and reputation of NOC and its employees".

Days later, Chan apologised, saying that she "did not live up to the standards expected of [her]" and she would be removed from the company's artiste line-up.

In a podcast with The Daily Ketchup this year on Sept 26, NOC co-founder Ryan Tan confirmed that he and Chan are currently involved in a lawsuit.

He also shared that he started a new YouTube Channel called Get Lost.

melissateo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.