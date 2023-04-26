Stinky mess: Elderly woman forced to sleep in balcony for 1.5 months due to blocked water pipes

It's a pain having to deal with plumbing issues at home.

And for one homeowner, the situation was so bad that three plumbers didn't want to take up the job resulting in an 80-year-old woman having to sleep in the balcony.

The 61-year-old man surnamed Li lives with his mother and sister at a Bukit Panjang condo, reported Shin Min Daily News on April 25.

The family shared they have never had any issues with their unit for the past seven years, up until recently.

On Feb 1, Li said he discovered sewage water flowing out of the toilet drain which lasted for around 12 hours.

He reportedly contacted the condo management corporation (MCST) for help but was instead asked to call for a plumber himself.

Unfortunately, three plumbers he contacted were unwilling to help him. Eventually, he found one who tried to unclog the drain but wasn't successful.

He said he then contacted the condo's MCST to ask for his home's blueprints.

However, he was told that the external water pipe was clogged and as Li's unit was located at the end of the building, the sewage would flow out of from his gutter.

Uninhabitable conditions

Thanks to the plumbing issue, the entire house was filled with the smell of the sewage and Li's wooden flooring was also damaged by the water.

Things got so bad that Li and his sister had to sleep on a sofa in the living room. And he also had to place a recliner on the balcony as a makeshift bed for his elderly mother.

He said that this has indirectly resulted in his mum suffering from bedsores.

This temporary arrangement lasted for about one and a half months until their house got flooded again in March with the water overflowing from the toilet and kitchen into the rooms and living room.

Frustrated with their predicament, the family moved to a serviced apartment.

And unable to adapt well to the new environment, Li's mother fell out of her bed one night and was admitted to the hospital, Li shared.

"It doesn't matter if my sister and I suffer a bit. But my mother has been depressed these past two months," Li told Shin Min Daily News.

$50k bill and a ruined house

The plumbing issue was later resolved but the damage has been done, said Li.

Apart from the stench, the wooden floors were damaged and removed.

The family said they will be compensated for the repairs to the floor but not to the water-stained walls.

They also said that damaged electrical appliances and cabinets will have to be thrown up and their total renovation costs, including the woman's medical bills, will add up to about $50,000.

In hopes of preventing a similar situation in the future, the MCST reportedly urged residents to not throw things into the drains.

